Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Trading Up 3.4%

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 117,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$30.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Luogang Chen sold 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$45,255.60. In the last three months, insiders have bought 61,200 shares of company stock worth $17,083.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Company Profile

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

