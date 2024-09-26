Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 2,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

