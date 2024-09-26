Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.14. 65,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 160,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

