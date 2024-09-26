Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.14. 65,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 160,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.