Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $162.00 million and approximately $21.56 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 618,270,208 coins and its circulating supply is 618,268,230 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

