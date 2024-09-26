Ardor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.62 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.72 million and $9.62 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00043369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

