Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Up 6.8%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Approximately 9,384,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,641,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a drug-device manufacturer and service provider for noble gas polarizer devices in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.