Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.27 and last traded at $53.34. 63,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

