PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.61 and last traded at $100.60. Approximately 830,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,070,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.58.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINT. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.