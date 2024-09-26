Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €32.05 ($35.61) and last traded at €32.05 ($35.61). Approximately 846,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.36 ($34.84).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

