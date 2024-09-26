First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $188.43 and last traded at $189.00. 47,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 110,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.21.

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

