Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 46,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 49,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Riverside Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.
