Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Shares Down 0.4%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 71,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 39,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.