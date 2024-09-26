Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Shares Down 0.4%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 71,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 39,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.