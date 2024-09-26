First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.96 and last traded at $53.56. Approximately 4,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $200.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period.

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

