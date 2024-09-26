Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Down 1.9%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €97.30 ($108.11) and last traded at €98.35 ($109.28). Approximately 172,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €100.30 ($111.44).

Euronext Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.68.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

