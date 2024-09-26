MX Gold (CVE:MXL) Trading Up ?

Shares of MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL – Get Free Report) rose ? on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,168,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,846,272 shares.

MX Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

MX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

