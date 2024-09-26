Appulse (CVE:APL) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Appulse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 90.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Appulse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.