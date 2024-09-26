Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Decreases By 84.5%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
O3 Mining Price Performance
Shares of O3 Mining stock remained flat at $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655. O3 Mining has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.
About O3 Mining
