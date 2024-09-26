Embla Medical hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Embla Medical hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Embla Medical hf. Price Performance

Shares of OSSFF stock remained flat at $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Embla Medical hf. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

About Embla Medical hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Prosthetics, Bracing & Supports, and Patient Care. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated.

