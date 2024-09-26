Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

PAHGF remained flat at $3.78 on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

