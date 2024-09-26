Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Update

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Quilter Stock Performance

Quilter stock remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Quilter has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

