PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in September

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 7.3 %
OTCMKTS:PBCRF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 17,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,434. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.72.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
