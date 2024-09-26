Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 807.3% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Vibra Energia Trading Down 3.2 %
PETRY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. Vibra Energia has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $10.84.
About Vibra Energia
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vibra Energia
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Vibra Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vibra Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.