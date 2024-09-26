Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.51

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and traded as high as $100.15. Dollarama shares last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 448 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on DLMAF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dollarama from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Dollarama Price Performance
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
