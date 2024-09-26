Ponke (PONKE) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.33 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $157.92 million and $11.33 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ponke has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00264883 BTC.

About Ponke

Ponke was first traded on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.34936823 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,299,167.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

