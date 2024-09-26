Dai (DAI) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.36 billion and $82.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Dai Profile
Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dai Token Trading
