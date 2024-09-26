TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.97 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $104.32 million and $6.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00043285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,190,389,390 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,759,785 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

