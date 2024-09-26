GICTrade Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,251.18 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $92.78 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9386424 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

