XRUN One Day Trading Volume Hits $146,251.99 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $16.45 million and $146,251.99 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars.

