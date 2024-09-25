BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.63 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $85.63 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $586.76 or 0.00925461 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,314 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,373.03956947. The last known price of BNB is 602.16100352 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $1,845,615,564.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.