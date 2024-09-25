dYdX (DYDX) Price Up 11.9% This Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $220.68 million and $19.80 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,626,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,156,950 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralised exchange (DEX) that has significantly contributed to the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem by offering advanced trading options such as perpetual contract trading and margin trading. Founded by Antonio Juliano in 2017, dYdX leverages StarkEx for scalability and efficiency, facilitating leveraged trading with reduced gas fees on a non-custodial platform. The transition to the dYdX Chain, a Cosmos SDK-based proof-of-stake blockchain, marks a pivotal evolution in the utility of the DYDX token. This migration expands its role from primarily serving as a governance token on Ethereum to a multi-faceted Layer 1 token on the dYdX Chain, encompassing staking, network security, and governance functionalities. The community-driven move to adopt DYDX as the Layer 1 token signifies a step towards more scalable, secure, and user-governed financial services in the crypto space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

