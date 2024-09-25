Numbers Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $29.03 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $29.03 million and approximately $566,763.14 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 686,537,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 686,537,204 with 676,474,220 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04790049 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $434,253.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

