PaLM AI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $726,442.47 (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $44.18 million and $726,442.47 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.63834999 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $838,560.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

