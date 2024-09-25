Status Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Status has a total market cap of $93.11 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,302.75 or 0.99844078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008155 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,097,708.5858727 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02411912 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $1,712,298.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

