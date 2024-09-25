Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.0520 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $46,235.53 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.10 or 0.04094691 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00043285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014439 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.