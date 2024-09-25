Cardano Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $278.15 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion and approximately $278.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.10 or 0.04094691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00043285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014439 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,082,347 coins and its circulating supply is 34,939,946,173 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

