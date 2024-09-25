Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.38

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and traded as high as $19.29. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 16,648 shares changing hands.
Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.
Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Corporate Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.