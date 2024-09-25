Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.38

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and traded as high as $19.29. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 16,648 shares changing hands.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

About Barings Corporate Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter worth $2,800,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 146,733 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 154,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.