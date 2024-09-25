Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.25

Shares of Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and traded as high as $20.47. Absa Group shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands.

Absa Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.5992 dividend. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

