iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.04

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and traded as high as $45.03. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 53,040 shares changing hands.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $620.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

