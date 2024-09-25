LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares trading hands.
LoneStar West Trading Up ?
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71.
About LoneStar West
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LoneStar West
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for LoneStar West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoneStar West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.