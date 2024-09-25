Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.99. Anaergia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 146,309 shares.
Anaergia Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
About Anaergia
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
