GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

GRIT Investment Trust plc (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.
GRIT Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £227,500.00, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.23.
GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile
Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
