Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $2.18. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 163,577 shares.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

