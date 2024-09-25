Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $383.00

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 368.25 ($4.93). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 375.50 ($5.03), with a volume of 170,889 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.37) to GBX 620 ($8.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £484.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 382.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 421.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.59.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.89), for a total value of £9,490 ($12,707.55). In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.89), for a total value of £9,490 ($12,707.55). Also, insider Lyle Logan bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($65,399.04). Company insiders own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

