Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $383.00

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 368.25 ($4.93). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 375.50 ($5.03), with a volume of 170,889 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.37) to GBX 620 ($8.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Impax Asset Management Group
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.89), for a total value of £9,490 ($12,707.55). In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.89), for a total value of £9,490 ($12,707.55). Also, insider Lyle Logan bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($65,399.04). Company insiders own 19.43% of the company’s stock.
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
