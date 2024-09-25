AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92

AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.05. AESAY shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.
AESAY Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92.
About AESAY
AES Tiete SA (Tiete) is a generator of energy. The Company’s generating complex consists of small hydroelectric power plants and power plants (SHP) totaling approximately 2,658 MW of installed capacity. The Company’s Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPP) include Agua Vermelha, Nova Avanhandava, Promissao, Bariri, Barra Bonita, Ibitinga, Euclides da Cunha, Caconde and Limoeiro, and its Small Hydroelectric Plants (SHPPs) include Mogi-Guacu, Sao Jose and Sao Joaquim.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AESAY
- Stock Average Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for AESAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AESAY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.