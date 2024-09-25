Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.73

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $17.28. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 134,295 shares changing hands.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.