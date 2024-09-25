Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.73

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $17.28. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 134,295 shares changing hands.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 542,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 44.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

