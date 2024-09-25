adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $243.71

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.71 and traded as high as $248.27. adidas shares last traded at $245.83, with a volume of 452 shares changing hands.
adidas Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.90.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
