Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $155.51

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$155.51 and traded as high as C$162.80. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$159.57, with a volume of 182,573 shares traded.

KXS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$155.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of C$161.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.3821138 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total value of C$495,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$18,909.88. Also, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total transaction of C$667,584.00. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

