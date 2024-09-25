Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.26. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 167,042 shares changing hands.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

