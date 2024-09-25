Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.54

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $10.27. Keppel shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 353 shares.

Keppel Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.2243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.