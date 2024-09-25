Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.51

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and traded as low as $11.45. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 20,397 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares in the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

